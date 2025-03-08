Proposed Panthers move addresses major need with 1 of 3 NFL draft prospects
When it comes to the biggest needs for the Carolina Panthers this offseason, improving the pass-rush is near the top of the list.
After all, the Panthers finished with the fourth-fewest sacks in the NFL last season and nobody on the team had more than 5.5. If the Panthers hope to take a step forward in 2025, they must address their edge rush group, and the defense in general.
While free agency remains an option for Carolina, the team is also in position to land one of the top edge rushers in the 2025 NFL Draft, with the team sitting in the No. 8 spot.
In a recent article outlining every team's "missing piece" on offense and defense, Bleacher Report's Brad Ganon mentioned the Panthers' need for an EDGE. He also urged Carolina to address that need by adding one of three prospects in the draft.
"This seems broad, but they truly do just need talent on defense in general," Gagnon wrote. "They need a new face of this D (and I don't think Jaycee Horn is it), and it would make a lot of sense if that came via a top-10 pick on someone like Shemar Stewart, Jalon Walker or James Pearce Jr. on the edge."
Stewart, Pearce and Walker could all be options for the Panthers with their first-round pick. Stewart and Walker in particular offer versatility, as both can play along the edge and Stewart can bounce inside while Walker can play some inside linebacker.
Pearce had the best collegiate sack production of the trio after he tallied 19.5 sacks over the past three years with Tennessee, including 10 in 2023 and 7.5 in 2024.
Walker posted 6.5 sacks in his final year with Georgia, and before that he posted five in 2023. Meanwhile, Stewart finished with just 1.5 sacks in each of his last three campaigns.
