NFL insider believes multi-time Super Bowl champion could land in Panthers' secondary
The Carolina Panthers are poised to have an entirely different safety room in 2025. Four of them are in free agency, and none except Sam Franklin Jr. are expected to re-sign, and Franklin is more of a special teamer. They will have to address the back end of their defense one way or another.
Free agency remains an interesting option. It's a fairly stout safety class, and the draft is much deeper at other defensive positions of need. If the Panthers do have safety on their mind in free agency, The Athletic's Joe Person has a player in mind that would be an excellent fit: two-time Super Bowl champ with the Kansas City Chiefs Justin Reid. Kansas City informed him that he would not be back, so he's entering free agency.
"Reid, the younger brother of former 49ers and Panthers safety Eric Reid, signed a three-year, $31.5 million contract with Kansas City in 2022 when [Panthers exec Brandt] Tilis was in the Chiefs’ front office." Person said. "With only 10 career interceptions, Reid is not a ballhawk. But he’s a tough, versatile player who can help against the run, in coverage and as a blitzer."
What Person did not also add is that Reid serves as the backup kicker for the Chiefs in many instances. He's not as reliable or as capable as an NFL kicker, but for non-kickers, it doesn't get much better than that.
That could be an extra insurance policy as the Panthers, who are moving on from Eddy Pineiro, search for the long-term answer on special teams and in case of injury. Reid fills a need and could be a huge help in fixing the absolutely abysmal run defense from 2024, and he won't be quite as expensive as some other names on the market.
