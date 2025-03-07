NFL insider points to 2 positions where Panthers will be active in free agency
The Carolina Panthers have a lot of holes on the roster. In a perfect offseason, they'd find two edge rushers, an interior defensive lineman, an interior linebacker, two safeties, a cornerback, a wide receiver, a center, and a tight end. That's way too much for just one offseason, though.
The Panthers should probably hone in on a few positions where they can get impact starters. They won't rebuild the defense or give Bryce Young everything they need this offseason, but they can fix a few holes and continue to rebuild.
The Athletic's Joe Person believes IDL and safety are the two positions they've honed in on. “The Panthers won’t fill all their defensive needs in free agency. But keep an eye on names like Eagles, Eagles DT Milton Williams, Broncos NT D.J. Jones (who has ties to Carolina defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero) and some of the top free agent safeties. The idea is to get the depth chart to a place where GM Dan Morgan can go best player available in the draft," Person said.
The plan for Carolina is to shore up a few holes to ensure that no one position is in dire shape heading into the draft. This way, the Panthers don't have to reach for a player at a position of need or take someone they don't really need just because they're the best player there. If the depth chart is in good shape, then the draft is a whole lot easier to navigate.
Of course, that doesn't mean the Panthers can or will get any position. They're still more likely than not getting a defensive player in the draft, and they're probably focused on a few positions, but fans can expect Morgan to tighten things up ahead of that to make the choice a little easier. Specifically, fans can expect them to be aggressive about a safety and a defensive tackle.
