Carolina Panthers' punt return game is already in mid-season dumpster fire form
In the midst of fielding the worst defense of all time and putting together a rollercoaster of a year on offense, a lot of things got lost in the shuffle for the Carolina Panthers last season. For example, they were also pretty terrible on special teams, as well.
They were particularly hopeless returning kicks. For the year, the Panthers ranked 30th in average punt return yards and 29th in average kickoff returns. Even though it's just their first preseason game of the year, it seems they have picked up right where they left off in this department.
On their first attempt of the year Raheem Blackshear stumbled and got pinned deep in Browns territory. On their second, rookie Trevor Etienne muffed the return after another Panthers special teamer got blocked into him.
Trevor Etienne muffs punt return
Etienne was a great returner in college, totaling 645 yards on 34 kickoffs. He should still be one of the team's best options as a return specialist, but obviously that's not an ideal start - even if it wasn't entirely his fault.
Etienne should also have a spot as the team's third down running back, replacing Miles Sanders in that role after what was an awful year.
Clearly, this team still has a ton of work to do on a lot of different things before they'll be ready to really compete with Todd Bowles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who have won the division four years in a row.
The Browns responded to Jalen Coker's touchdown with one of their own off the muffed punt return, so the score is now tied at 7-7 early in the second quarter.
