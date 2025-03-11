Panthers turn the page at running back with predictable salary cap casualty
The Carolina Panthers have released veteran running back Miles Sanders, according to a report by Adam Schefter at ESPN. This was an expected move as the structure of Sanders' contract made him an obvious candidate to become a salary cap casualty this year.
According to figures at Over the Cap, cutting Sanders before June 1 saves the team a total of $5,225,000 in 2025 cap space and comes with a dead money penalty just under $3 million. They'll save $6.7 million if it's designated a post-June 1 cut.
It's been a long, hard fall for Sanders, who was a Pro Bowler with the Philadelphia Eagles as recently as the 2022 NFL season.
Sanders hasn't been a consistent starter since that year, though. While he's appeared in 27 games over the last two seasons Sanders has only started seven. His efficiency has taken a major dip, as well. His career average is 4.7 yards per carry but he managed just 3.3 in 2023 and 3.7 this past season with the Panthers.
While Sanders has diminished physically, head coach Dave Canales didn't really do him any favors with his playcalling, as teams seem to have figured out exactly what Carolina was going to do when Sanders was on the field - especially in obvious passing situations.
Moving ahead, the Panthers have a couple of gaps to fill at this position in the two spots on the dept chart beneath starter Chuba Hubbard. In addition to Sanders' absence, 2024 second-round draft pick Jonathon Brooks will also be out this entire season due to an ACL tear.
