Carolina Panthers 2025 NFL draft scenario has major trade with Dallas Cowboys
It's Sunday, so it's time for another Carolina Panthers seven-round mock draft.
In this week's mock, we have a little shakeup at the top. I have the Panthers trading the 8th overall pick and the 110th pick to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for No. 12 and No. 44 (second round choice).
RD1, Pick 12: LB Jalon Walker (Georgia)
In this projected trade, I have Dallas coming up to get Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty. The Cowboys desperately need to find a playmaker at running back and they're not afraid to make a move up the draft board to get the best one in the draft.
As for Carolina, they pick up another top 50 pick and still get the guy most believe they will take in the first round, Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker. The Salisbury, North Carolina native is the perfect fit for Ejiro Evero's defense. Taking him at No. 8 seems a bit rich, so moving back just a handful of spots is worth the roll of the dice.
RD2, Pick 44: DL Walter Nolen (Ole Miss)
And with the new second round pick, I have the Panthers going with Ole Miss' Walter Nolen to help beef up the front seven. Shy Tuttle has played okay since coming to Carolina, but he's not the long-term answer. Nolen can pretty much play all three spots in Evero's defense and would be a great pairing for Derrick Brown.
RD2, Pick 57: CB Maxwell Hairston (Kentucky)
It's no secret that Carolina needs to address the secondary, particularly the cornerback room. I don't get the sense that the Panthers are going to throw big money around to solve the issue like they did with the offensive line a year ago. There are so many holes on that side of the ball and they're going to need to distribute that money across all three levels.
Hairston is an intriguing prospect that offers a different skillset than the physicality that Jaycee Horn brings to the table. The former Wildcat can absolutely fly and can rely on his speed to erase some mistakes early in route coverage. He'll need to pack on some weight, but a Hairston-Horn combo could be a problem in a couple of years.
RD3, Pick 74: WR Jalen Royals (Utah State)
I'm not of the belief that if Carolina doesn't land one of the top pass-catchers in the draft that they will be in serious trouble. Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker, and Adam Thielen are a strong trio to work with and I'd assume they'll add a veteran through free agency.
That being said, it wouldn't hurt to add to the position, especially if they don't sign a proven WR1 or WR2 type of player this month. Jalen Royals is one of the most underrated prospects in this draft, mainly because he doesn't have elite speed and isn't the biggest (6'0", 205 lbs).
RD4, Pick 113: RB DJ Giddens (Kansas State)
Carolina thought highly enough of Jonathon Brooks to take him in the second round, but he's going to be out in 2025 with another torn ACL. They can't afford to sit on their hands and wait to see if Brooks can be a part of the future. He'll have that chance when he returns. In the meantime, Giddens is a solid replacement and adds some physicality to the group.
The rest of the picks
RD5, Pick 141: CB Jacob Parrish (Kansas State)
RD5, Pick 147: OL Luke Kandra (Cincinnati)
RD5, Pick 164: EDGE Jah Joyner (Minnesota)
RD7, Pick 229: LB Collin Oliver (Oklahoma State)
