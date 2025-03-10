Panthers agree to multi-year deal with 2x Super Bowl champ
Carolina Panthers GM Dan Morgan is wasting no time addressing the team's biggest need, just as he did last offseason with the offensive line.
Monday evening, they agreed to terms on a three-year, $54 million deal with Kansas City Chiefs free agent defensive lineman Tershawn Wharton, according to Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports.
Wharton has been a rotational player for the better part of his career, but started ten games this past season and set career highs in several categories such as total pressures (33), tackles (29), QB hits (11), tackles for loss (7), and sacks (6.5).
Prior to the 2024 season, Wharton had never recorded more than two sacks in a season. His 6.5 this year were the second-most on the Chiefs' roster, trailing only George Karlaftis.
Chiefs defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo primarily used him in pass rushing situations, appearing in only 198 run plays compared to 455 pass rush snaps. Panthers DC Ejiro Evero will be able to use him situationally as well with A'Shawn Robinson already in the fold and coming off his best season as a pro.
Wharton becomes the third free agent defensive lineman to agree to a deal with the Panthers, joining Patrick Jones II (Minnesota Vikings) and Bobby Brown III (Los Angeles Rams).
