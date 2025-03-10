All Panthers

Panthers dodge huge bullet by avoiding massive free agent overpay

The Carolina Panthers probably dodged a huge bullet by not overpaying for this NFL free agent.

Matthew Schmidt

Oct 15, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) reacts after a defensive stop during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
Oct 15, 2023; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) reacts after a defensive stop during the second half against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers thought they had Milton Williams, until they didn't. Williams spurned the Panthers for the New England Patriots, signing a gargantuan four-year, $104 million contract.

To put things into perspective, Williams is now the highest-paid player in Patriots history. Yes, even more than Tom Brady.

I fully understand that the salary cap has increased considerably over the years, but this was probably a significant overpay for a guy who has never even made a Pro Bowl, and the Panthers were lucky to avoid it.

Carolina pivoted by signing Bobby Brown to a three-year, $21 million pact. That is a much more palatable deal for a very underrated player. Definitely a good bang-for-your-buck move by the Panthers.

Williams is a good player, but he is not exactly a star. Perhaps he is being overrated by his strong Super Bowl performance. Or maybe his contract was merely a product of what was a rather weak NFL free-agent class overall.

Whatever the case may be, Carolina should consider itself very lucky that it did not pay $26 million annually for a player who registered a 43.1 run defense grade from Pro Football Focus in 2024.

The Panthers entered free agency without much cap space to begin with. Signing Williams would have sapped Carolina of whatever it had left.

Is it disappointing that the Panthers lost out on one of the supposed top free agents on the market? Sure, but in the end, this may end up benefiting Carolina, which really can't afford to make any crippling mistakes.

Milton Williams.
Feb 9, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Milton Williams (93) celebrates a fumble recovery in the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LIX at Ceasars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images / Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Panthers among landing spots for 25-TD WR from NFC heavyweight

2025 NFL draft scenario has major trade between Panthers, Cowboys

Continuity could make Panthers  top-10 offensive line even better

Underrated edge rusher thrown out as possible Panthers target

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and some college. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.Net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/News