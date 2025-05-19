Carolina Panthers rookie promises 'special connection' with Bryce Young
Derrick Henry's big extension is more proof that the run game is in the middle of one heck of a comeback. However, the most important dynamic in the modern NFL remains the connection between a team's starting quarterback and their preferred number one wide receiver.
For the Carolina Panthers, just exactly who that WR1 is going to be this coming season has not yet been established, but the smart money is probably on first-round draft pick Tetairoa McMillan out of Arizona. ESPN is projecting that McMillan will lead Carolina's passing offense with 900+ receiving yards and five touchdowns in 2025.
That said, last year's experience with Xavier Legette shows that even very promising wide receiver prospects can struggle at the next level, at least early on in their careers. Nevertheless, McMillan is confident that his chemistry with Bryce Young will work out. Here's what he said about that relationship during rookie minicamp, per David Newton at ESPN.
"I'm just fortunate that he sat on the table for me... That connection is gonna be something special."
The Panthers also think they have something special in McMillan, who has impressed observers with his body control and ball skills, among other things. Head coach Dave Canales said of McMillan "he looks smooth, easy to throw to ... just like we thought," per Newton.
McMillan has plenty of size and strength to out-muscle most DBs on contested catches. The challenge for him will be learning to create more separation despite having a lack of top-end speed.
While he looks like the best candidate to lead the Panthers in targets, McMillan will have some serious competiion for that role from long-time veteran Adam Thielen, who was Carolina's best player down the stretch of the 2024 season when they were beginning to look like a real NFL team for the first time in almost a decade. Over Carolina's last six games Thielen totaled 449 yards and four touchdowns.
