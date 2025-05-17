Panthers' electrifying WR lands sobering outlook that may frustrate fans
The Carolina Panthers made sure to double down at wide receiver in the NFL draft after failing to land Bryce Young any aerial weapons in free agency, selecting both Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr.
Of course, McMillan's selection can with much more initial fanfare, as he was the No. 8 overall pick of the draft, but Horn is being viewed by many as a late-round steal and has gained considerable momentum after an electrifying showing at rookie minicamp.
Horn has incredible speed and athleticism and could ultimately provide Young with a lethal vertical weapon, but is it time for us to pump the brakes on the Colorado Buffaloes product?
Brian Beversluis of Cat Scratch Reader thinks so, urging that Panthers fans should remain cautious when it comes to expectations for Horn.
"He’s got some skills with the ball in his hands, and he certainly has a skill set the meat and potatoes of this wide receiver room lacked in 2024," Beversluis wrote. "I think healthy optimism is fine at this point in the off-season, but I’m not currently expecting more than a 53 man roster spot at best until we see some training camp and preseason reps. Luckily, no matter how he does as a wide receiver in his rookie season, he should have a great opportunity as the top kick and punt returner."
Horn actually didn't produce a whole lot on the collegiate level, having logged just 37 catches for 441 yards and a touchdown during his final season. He actually began his NCAA career at South Florida in 2021 and spent two years with the Bulls before transferring to Colorado.
Overall, the 22-year-old totaled 162 receptions for 1,967 yards 11 scores throughout his four-year collegiate tenure, topping out at 567 yards for a single-season high in 2023.
All of that being said, Horn certainly stands a chance to break into a Carolina receiving corps that could absolutely use some more oomph.
