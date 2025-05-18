Panthers great Steve Smith might want to cancel Christmas, Easter and the Tooth Fairy
Carolina Panthers legend Steve Smith apparent isn't a fan of Santa Clause, the Easter Bunny, or the Tooth Fairy.
There are just some things you don't mess with, and Christmas, Easter and the Tooth Fairy are three of those things. But Smith apparently doesn't subscribe to that.
Smith recently took to social media with the proposal of possibly taking Santa, the Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fair. Smith wondered aloud if doing so would impact how we spend money on the two major holidays, and when kids lose their teeth.
"If we got rid of the idea of Santa Claus, Easter Bunny and the Tooth Fairy. How would you look at these events differently on gifts/cash??" Smith pondered.
Certainly a fair point to make, considering we're all pretty much forced to spend money on the two holidays, and when kids lose their teeth.
Of the three situations, the cost of being the Tooth Fairy is easily the least expensive, followed by Easter. Christmas remains on another level of spending, though, and it isn't close.
The expenses of those three events are an adult problem and not something we should be taking out on the kids. How fair would it be for adults who enjoyed all three while they were kids to cancel them for today's generation? Not fair at all.
What's next? We're canceling birthdays, Mother's Day and other major events over the course of a year?
We definitely get where Smith is coming from, but none of that is ever going to happen.
