Panthers WR coach reveals what Tetairoa McMillan needs to work on
Players like former Carolina Panthers quarterback and No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Newton who come into the NFL as fully-formed superstars are one in a million. The vast majority of rookies who are getting their first taste of the game being played at its highest level still have a lot of developing to do before they can reach their full potential.
That includes top-10 overall picks like Carolina's new wide receiver out of Arizona, Tetairoa McMillan. During his time in college McMillan showed a remarkable ability of using his size and length to out-battle defenders to make catches, but that won't be enough in the NFL where the cornerbacks are taller, longer and more tenacious than what McMillan faced in college.
Panthers wide receivers coach Rob Moore knows that and he says McMillan will need to work on creating separation, according to David Newton at ESPN.
"'He's gotten away with it in college because he has that kind of radius and the ability to make fantastic catches,' Moore said of not creating great separation. 'That's an area that we will work on to improve, because he does have transition ability, ability to create separation.'''
Being fast is of course the easiest way to get away from a defender, but McMillan is lacking in this department comapred to other high-end NFL receivers. Speed isn't the only part of this game, though. He's never going to have straight line 4.40 speed, but if McMillan can improve his short area quickness and sharpen his breaks it should give him enough space to come down with more targets from Bryce Young.
Moore told Newton that he was impressed with McMillan's work ethic during rookie minicamp and that he dials in on every play. If that's not just blowing smoke then McMillan should grow into a very potent WR1 for the Panthers - but we expected the same out of Xavier Legette last year.
