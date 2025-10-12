Panthers add 2 to roster for Cowboys game, but Jalen Coker isn't one of them
The Carolina Panthers announced a pair of roster moves on Saturday afternoon ahead of today's big home game against the Dallas Cowboys.
Offensive lineman Brandon Walton has been elevated from the practice squad again, boosting the team's offensive line depth in the absence of long-time right tackle Taylor Moton. Yosh Nijman is slated to start at that spot instead, but if anything happens to him Walton would be the next man up.
The Panthers also used a standard practice squad elevation on cornerback Keion Crossen. Carolina could be really thin at corner today depending on how things play out during warmups.
Akayleb Evans has already been ruled out. Meanwhile, Mike Jackson is listed as questionable, as has Chau Smith-Wade.
While the Panthers appear to have a strong backup for the slot in undrafted rookie Corey Thornton - with Evans out they're perilously thin on the boundary. If Jackson has to sit then Crossen could see real snaps.
The real story of the day is the move that the Panthers did not make - activating second-year wide receiver Jalen Coker from the injured reserve list.
Coker had his 21-day practice window open earlier this past week, and he was a full participant at practice all three days, which led to hope that he might be activated for this game.
Instead, the Panthers decided to keep him on IR for at least another week. This is a shame because Dallas is most vulnerable against opposing wide receivers, and Carolina is pretty bare at this spot aside from rookie Tetairoa McMillan.
The good news is Xavier Legette showed signs of life last week, making two clutch catches against the Miami Dolphins. With Coker out again, they'll need him to follow up with another strong game.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
What Dave Canales said about Chuba Hubbard-Rico Dowdle conundrum
Panthers injuries: Bad news for Chuba Hubbard, good news for Jalen Coker
ESPN scoop concerning development for Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young
Why Panthers rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan could go off on the Cowboys