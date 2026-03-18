Panthers Select Xavier Legette Replacement in NFL Mock Draft

Only 36 days until the NFL Draft begins, and the closer it gets to draft day, the more mock drafts we see. The Carolina Panthers have the 19th pick in the draft this season, and it now feels like they can go anywhere with that pick.

Before free agency, almost every mock draft had Carolina taking either an edge rusher or a linebacker. It seems like both those positions are out the window as far as the draft is concerned, since the Panthers went out and got two studs, in OLB Jaelan Phillips and LB Devin Lloyd.

In NFL.com’s March 17th mock draft, Daniel Jeremiah had the Panthers going in an unexpected direction, to say the least, and it would put the nail in the coffin as far as Xavier Legette’s role in the Panthers’ offense goes.

Dan Morgan: We’re not going to pass up on good players and if the best player on our board is a wideout…then so be it. pic.twitter.com/tSaKP9YRZT — Carolina Blitz (@KeepBlitzin) February 24, 2026

Panthers Continue the First Round Streak

Apr 24, 2025; Green Bay, WI, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell with Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan after he is selected by the Carolina Panthers as the number eight pick in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In Jeremiah’s mock draft 3.0, the Panthers selected KC Concepcion, a wide receiver from Texas A&M. Concepcion was the no. 1 receiver at Texas A&M in 2025, catching 61 passes for 919 receiving yards and 9 touchdowns on the season. Concepcion’s 9 touchdowns were tied for the top 20 in the country, and Concepcon was also top 40 in receiving yards.

KC Concepcion 61 REC, 919 YDS, 10 Total TDs 2025 Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/RX16VZBqUO https://t.co/i7rdH0a88z — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) February 20, 2026

This would be the third year in a row that the Panthers drafted a receiver in the first round, of course, drafting Tetairoa McMillan last year and Xavier Legette two years ago.

Why Drafting Concepcion Doesn’t Make Sense for Carolina

Dec 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) scores a touchdown in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Concepcion would be a great addition to the Panthers’ offense, but drafting a receiver at 19 doesn’t make all the sense in the world for Carolina. The Panthers have Tetairoa McMillan and Jalen Coker already, and just signed Bryce Young’s former Alabama teammate John Metchie III in free agency, so bringing in another receiver on top of that feels unnecessary.

If the Panthers are to draft a skill position, there’s only one position that’s of dire need, and that would be tight end. The only tight end worth taking in the first round of this year's draft is Oregon’s Kenyon Sadiq. If Sadiq isn't on the board, then no skill position should be taken.

Kenyon Sadiq 51 REC, 560 YDS, 8 Total TDs 2025 Season Highlights.pic.twitter.com/HZShetmo2p https://t.co/U4KGB9p3Ps — Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) February 16, 2026

If Kenyon Sadiq isn’t on the board, the Panthers should target two positions: offensive line and safety. Although the team has made some offensive line moves this offseason, adding affordable depth is never a bad idea. For safety, the Panthers could benefit from adding a younger player for the future, since Nick Scott is only returning on a one-year deal and is 30 years old.

The Panthers still have some needs after free agency, but wide receiver isn’t the most pressing of them. Even if Xavier Legette doesn't see the field this season, the Panthers have three capable receivers for Bryce Young to thrive.