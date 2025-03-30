Panthers running out of time to trade for star 49ers playmaker
Aside from D.J. Moore, the Carolina Panthers have not done a great job of drafting wide receivers in recent years, to put it mildly. Xavier Legette deserves more time to live up to his potential but the early returns are not encouraging. Legette is only the latest in a long line of busted picks at this position, including Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall Jr. and a few others.
That means their best hope of really upgrading this position would come from adding a proven veteran. With most of the top free agent wide receivers having already been signed, trading for a legitimate star is now the quickest route to a serious upgrade to their skill group.
One name that's been linked to the Panthers often is that of San Francisco 49ers stud Brandon Aiyuk, who's on the trade block after seeing his role shrink dramatically in 2024. However, on this score the Panthers are running out of time to strike a deal.
According to Adam Schefter at ESPN, Aiyuk is due a massive bonus (almost $23 million) if he's still on the 49ers roster by Tuesday, making that day an unofficial trade deadline.
Aiyuk only posted 374 yards and zero touchdowns in seven games last season, but he was quite productive the previous four seasons, including 1,000+ receiving yards in 2022 and 2023 and 15 touchdowns.
There's no question that Aiyuk can produce Pro Bowl-type numbers if he's given enough touches in the right system. If Deebo Samuel can be had for a fifth-round draft pick, it's not a stretch to think that Aiyuk could be acquired for a sixth as the Niners continue to shed weight from their books in order to pay quarterback Brock Purdy.
As we've mentioned before, the Panthers are going to have to make multiple splash moves if they're going to catch up with the Buccaneers, who have won the division four straight years and nine of the last 10 matchups with Carolina. General manager Dan Morgan should at least reach out and see what the 49ers are looking for if they do decide to deal Aiyuk before Tuesday.
