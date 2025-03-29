ESPN says Panthers 1 of 4 teams most-interested in top-10 EDGE prospect
We have reached the stretch run going into the 2025 NFL draft. What they actually have planned only people inside the building really know, but at the moment the Carolina Panthers seem to be primarily interested in wide receivers and edge rushers.
For the former, the Panthers have reportedly set up meetings with projected first-round pick Tet McMillan from Arizona, as well as Jaylin Noel from Iowa State and Colorado's LaJohntay Wester. For the latter, Carolina's interest is mostly focused on two Georgia prospects: Jalon Walker and Mykel Williams, both potential targets with the eighth overall pick in the draft.
The Panthers aren't limiting their search at this position to just those two, though. According to Jordan Reid at ESPN, Carolina is one of four teams showing the most interest in Ole Miss EDGE Princely Umanmielen. The Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are also listed.
Umanmielen (6-foot-4, 260 pounds) is ranked ninth at his position in this class by CBS Sports. He began his college career at Florida, where he put up 15 sacks and 26 tackles for a loss in 45 games. For his senior year he transferred to Ole Miss, where he had a breakout season with career-highs in sacks (10.5) and tackles for a loss (14). Here are the highlights.
The scouting report on Umanmielen mentions tremendous burst and bend, which has earned him some comps to former Panthers star Brian Burns, now with the Giants.
For now, Umanmielen is projected to come off the board early in the second round.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
NFL analyst predicts Panthers make blockbuster trade for Giants EDGE
Panthers’ panic meter at QB way too high after Bryce Young breakout
Panthers to meet sharp WR prospect with fascinating NFL comp
ex-Panthers desperate for Cam Newton, team to mend relationship