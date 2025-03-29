Panthers predicted to land another serious upgrade at safety
The Carolina Panthers have done a good job bolstering their weak defense in 2025, but there's still more work to be done, especially when it comes to safety. Carolina inked Tre'von Moehrig to a massive three-year, $51 million deal in free agency, but there isn't much behind him in terms of starting talent.
In order to solve that issue, Sports Grid's Grant White predicts the Panthers will sign Indianapolis Colts free-agent safety, Julian Blackmon.
"Three weeks into the free agency period and Julian Blackmon is still waiting on a deal," White wrote. "The safety has proven to be a valuable secondary piece, fulfilling multiple roles with the Indianapolis Colts over the past couple of seasons. Fresh off his rookie contract, Blackmon is in his prime football years, and it's just an eventuality before he signs on with a new team."
The Panthers have become a very realistic landing spot for the 26-year-old safety, who recently visited with Carolina.
A former third-round pick of the Colts in 2020, Blackmon has spent all five of his NFL seasons with the team, where he has proven to be an adequate NFL starter.
Blackmon appeared in 66 games over that span, starting in 62 of them. He showed plenty of versatility, with the veteran seeing time in the box, back deep, and in the slot.
Most of Blackmon's snaps have come at free safety, where Moehrig has spent the majority of his time in the NFL. But with both players having experience all over, that won't be an issue.
In 2024, Blackmon posted Pro Football Focus grades of 69.3 overall, 55.1 in run defense and 73.5 in coverage. His best performance in coverage came in 2023, when he gave up a completion rate of 60.9% and a passer rating of 46.6.
Spotrac puts its contract projection for Blackmon at three years and $24 million, a price the Panthers can afford. However, prices typically go down for players in the later stages of free agency, so we'd expect him to be cheaper than that.
Because of the fit and the Panthers' clear interest in him, it seems like an inevitability that Blackmon will end up in Carolina.
