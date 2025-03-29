Wild trade proposal sends another number one overall pick to Panthers
The Carolina Panthers appear to have found their franchise quarterback of the future in Bryce Young. That was far from a sure thing halfway through the 2024 season. However, Young's significant rise from Week 8 through the end of the campaign makes him the clear-cut QB1 on the Panthers' roster.
Then again, Young's rise was at least partially a result of good luck. After benching him following an atrocious first two games of the year, head coach Dave Canales did not appear to be in any hurry to give Young another chance. Fate intervened when Andy Dalton suffered a thumb injury in a minor car accident, which opened the door for Young to start again.
While they should be confident in his potential, it wouldn't come as a great shock if the Panthers aren't 100% sold on Young just yet - and if an upgrade hits the market they'd probably at least seriously consider the idea. Here's one that just might qualify.
According to Last Word on Sports, the Panthers would be one of the teams in the mix to trade for Arizona Cardinals quarterback and former number one overall draft pick Kyler Murray if he were to become available.
"It looks like sunshine and rainbows, but if they can't back up what they did last year, the head coach will not hesitate to bench Young again... Meanwhile, a guy like Kyler Murray could help lead this team in the right direction."
It's an interesting idea, but it's also the kind of thing you don't see popping up until June or July when there's exactly nothing going on around the NFL.
The Cardinals aren't going to trade Murray anytime soon - and if they were the Panthers would almost certainly have to part with a a high draft pick and Bryce Young as part of the deal.
Murray would then give Carolina a better chance to compete in the short run, but keep in mind that he's four years older than Young and and also far more expensive.
Murray's cap hit for 2025 is over $43 million, while Young's is just over $10 million. In 2026 Murray's cap number jumps to over $53 million, with Young around $12 million. If they were to pick up Young's fifth-year option he'd remain dramatically cheaper compared with Murray, who has the Cards on the hook for another $43+ million that year.
Overall, it just doesn't make sense for the Panthers to really explore this idea - unless something really convinces them that Young cannot possibly become the guy in the way that Murray is for the Cardinals.
