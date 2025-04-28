Carolina Panthers sign son of franchise legend 'Moose' Muhammad II
Following the end of the 2025 NFL draft, all 32 teams spent Saturday evening and all day Sunday scrambling to sign the top undrafted free agents from around the country. So far the Carolina Panthers have nabbed at least a couple of the highest-ranked UDFAs, at least according to NFL.com.
Their list of additions after the draft includes a very familiar name for Panthers fans. According to Mike Garafolo at NFL Network, the Panthers are signing the son of former wide receiver Muhsin "Moose" Muhammad II, the second-ranked receiver in franchise history in total yardage behind Steve Smith Sr.
Muhammad played his college ball at Michigan State, then was taken by Carolina in the second round of the 1996 NFL draft (No. 43 overall). It was one of the best picks the Panthers have ever made. Over the next 11 years, Moose appeared in 155 regular season games for Carolina, totaling just under 700 catches, just over 9,000 receiving yards and 50 touchdowns. Along the way he made two NFC Pro Bowl teams and was a first-team All-Pro at his best in 2004.
As for his son, the minor Muhammad (6-foo-1, 195 pounds) is coming into the league not nearly as highly-touted as a college free agent. Muhammad appeared in 43 games for Texas A&M over the last five seasons, putting up 81 catches, 1,163 yards and 12 touchdowns in a supporting role on offense.
To even make the initial 53-man roster Muhammad will probably have to separate himself on special teams, where he has experience as a punt returner. That competition won't be easy, though. To earn the PR spot he'll likely have to get past sixth-round pick Jimmy Horn Jr., who should project as the top option at punt returner for now.
