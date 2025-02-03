Panthers snatch controversial WR in titanic trade idea
The Carolina Panthers will certainly be aiming to put some more weapons around Bryce Young this offseason, but the problem is they don't have a ton of cap space.
As a result, the Panthers may need to explore some shrewd trades, especially those for players still on their rookie deals to mitigate the immediate financial impact.
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens has become a popular name in trade speculation after a relatively disappointing 2024 campaign, so Carolina may want to place a call to the Steelers to check in on his availability.
In the meantime, Bleacher Report's Alex Ballentine has come up with a trade idea in which the Panthers would be able to land the Georgia Bulldogs product.
Ballentine is proposing that the Panthers send a second-round draft pick and defensive lineman A'Shawn Robinson to Pittsburgh in exchange for Pickens and a seventh-rounder.
"The Panthers offense could use some attitude and swagger," Ballentine wrote. "Young seemed to have found a groove at the end of the season, but giving him a young playmaking receiver with no confidence issues could elevate the ceiling. Pickens might have some flaws, but he doesn't lack confidence. In the right scenario, he could take on a similar role to what Mike Evans had in Dave Canales's offense when he was with the Buccaneers."
Pickens played in 14 games this past season, catching 59 passes for 900 yards and three touchdowns.
The 23-year-old has expressed his frustration in Pittsburgh numerous times and may be wearing out his welcome in Steel City.
Now entering his fourth season, Pickens has just one year left on his deal before hitting free agency, but he carries a cap hit of just $3.9 million in 2025.
Acquiring Pickens now would result in very little financial ramifications for Carolina in 2025. The Panthers could then reassess whether or not they would want to retain him beyond next season.
