Carolina Panthers star undergoes surgery that likely means his 2025 season is over
The best thing you can say about the Carolina Panthers these days is that it's probably going to get worse before it gets better. That's certainly the case for their offensive line, which lost two key starters to major injuries this week.
Center Austin Corbett suffereda sprained MCL and was placed on injured reserve. More importantly, right guard Robert Hunt suffered a torn bicep and was also placed on IR. According to a report by Joe Person at The Athletic, Hunt underwent succesful surgery on his biceps on Friday. As yet the Panthers have no timeline for his return.
Robert Hunt has biceps surgery
While Hunt technically could return to the lineup in Week 7 against the Jets, the more likely scenario is that this surgery has effectively ended his 2025 season.
For now, Chandler Zavala will take over Hunt's place at right guard in the starting lineup. Zavala (6-foot-5, 322 pounds) is a third-year veteran out of NC State.
Last week when Hunt went down Zavala wound up playing 23 snaps against the Arizona Cardinals. For what it's worth, Pro Football Focus was unimpressed by what he put on film. They gave Zavala a 28.1 grade in pass blocking and credited him with allowing three pressures and one sack. He did get a decent 59.7 in run blocking, raising his overall grade to 48.3.
They did like Zavala's body of work from last season much better, though. In 198 snaps he earned a 71.9 in run blocking and a 73.9 in pass blocking for a 71.2 overall mark.
