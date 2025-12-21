In Mark Schlereth's eyes, Panthers' Bryce Young can do no right

Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young actually doesn't have all that many haters, but he has plenty of people who refuse to ever give him credit in the media and in the fan world.

Consider Mark Schlereth, a former NFL player himself and current FOX announcer, among them. He routinely criticizes the quarterback for small things, and he doesn't typically like to give credit where it's due.

That issue popped up again on Sunday, when the Panthers had the misfortune of getting Schlereth on the call. There aren't a lot of announcers Panthers fans would like to listen to less than Schlereth.

When Young took a snap on the Panthers' second possession, he tripped and fell. He attempted to get back up but was promptly sacked. The issue was that Austin Corbett stepped on Young's ankle. The same ankle he's sprained this year.

Most players would stumble there, but even upon seeing the replay, Schlereth scolded Young for not getting his feet out of the way sooner. Young took the snap as usual and began his dropback, but it was apparently not fast enough.

Dec 21, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) warms up before a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

Never mind that Corbett literally stepped on Young. Never mind that this has happened a few times this year, and Corbett is routinely at the scene of the crime. No, in Schlereth's eyes, everything is Young's fault.

The QB generally gets all the credit and all the blame, which is almost never accurate. But for the FOX announcer, Young deserves all the blame and none of the credit. Even when Chris Myers laughed that Schlereth was just acting like a former offensive lineman, Schlereth didn't really seem to ease up.

Young and the Panthers stalled after that. A deflected pass and a checkdown did not get the first down, and they had to punt. They currently trail by four points as the second quarter just began. If this result holds, the Panthers would be all but eliminated from the NFC South title.

They will need to turn things around and quickly if they're going to make the playoffs, and they'll have to stop getting in Young's way when trying to make plays.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers should kick tires on recently-released edge rusher

Panthers net Christian Rozeboom replacement in 2026 mock draft

Luke Kuechly tells Pat McAfee how the Carolina Panthers got rebuilt