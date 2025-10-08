Carolina Panthers still need wide receiver help, potential trade/free agent options
The Carolina Panthers’ passing attack is ranked 26th in the league in yards per game. Quarterback Bryce Young has had his moments but can’t seem to get out of his own way in the first half. While rookie wideout Tetairoa McMillan has been a bright spot, he’s yet to reach the end zone. Second-year pro Xavier Legette scored his first TD of the season in Sunday’s win over the Dolphins, but his first two games this season were a disaster.
There’s Brycen Tremayne, rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. (who made his NFL debut last week) and veteran Hunter Renfrow. Meanwhile, veteran David Moore is currently on injured reserve. Would it be out of the question for general manager Dan Morgan to find some wide receiver help one way or another. FYI, the NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 pm ET.
Trade
Tutu Atwell, Rams: There was that electrifying 88-yard touchdown that beat the Indianapolis Colts in Week 4. However, the 2021 second-round pick from UCLA. In 62 total outings with Sean McVay’s team, Atwell has reached the end zone a total of six times. The Panthers and Rams have done business before, so this is a realistic thought.
Jahan Dotson, Eagles: A first-round pick of the Commanders in 2022, he was dealt to the Eagles after just two seasons. With the Commanders, Dotson totaled 84 catches, 1,041 yards and 11 scores. Since joining the Birds, he’s caught 25 passes in 22 regular-season games. Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman has never been shy about making a trade.
Jakobi Meyers, Raiders: The one-time member of the New England Patriots has been a member of the Silver and Black since 2023 and he’s been a productive player for the team. In fact, Meyers has scored more touchdown with the Raiders (14) than the Pats (8). Like Atwell and Dotson, Meyers is slated to become a free agent after this season.
Free Agents
Nelson Agholor: He was last seen in 2024 with the Baltimore Ravens. A former first-round pick by Philadelphia in 2015 and 10-year veteran with four teams, Agholor was a Super Bowl champion (LII) with the Eagles in 2017. He would also play for the Raiders, Patriots, and Ravens. He’s totaled 389 catches for 4,858 and 37 touchdowns.
Tyler Boyd: He was signed late in free agency in 2024 by the Tennessee Titans, after spending his first eight NFL seasons with the Bengals. Boyd was a second-round pick with Cincinnati in 2016. He caught 513 passes for 6,000 yards and 31 scores with the team and played in Super Bowl LIV. He spent the 2024 seasons with the Titans.
Mecole Hardman: A second-round pick by Kansas City in 2019, he’s the owner of three Super Bowl rings via the Chiefs, He caught the game-winning TD pass in overtime from Patrick Mahomes in the LVIII win over the 49ers. He could be a good addition for a Panthers’ team that could use a veteran who has performed in a lot of big games.
