What Bryce Young said about Jimmy Horn Jr. making his Panthers debut
It’s been pretty simple to predict how the Carolina Panthers will fare this season, at least so far. The team’s only win came at home, a 30-0 shutout victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers are 0-3 on the road, losing at Jacksonville (26-10), Arizona (27-22) and last Sunday at New England (42-13).
One issue has been the team’s wide receiving corps. Injuries have certainly been a problem. Second-year pro Xavier Legette has been out of action for the past two games, and veteran David Moore was recently placed on injured reserve.
In April, Dan Morgan’s final selection in the draft was a speedy wideout from the University of Colorado. Jimmy Horn Jr. has not seen the field in the regular season to date. That’s about to change this Sunday as the Panthers host the Miami Dolphins in a battle of 1-3 teams.
“This is the reason he’s here,” explained head coach Dave Canales on Wednesday (courtesy of Kassidy Hill of Panthers.com), “this developmental part of knowing that these opportunities come up and this isn’t the way that we would all love to see this happen with D-Mo getting injured, but opportunities come in a bunch of different ways, and here we are and I’m excited for Jimmy to get out there.”
The Panthers’ starting quarterback is also looking forward to seeing the 2025 sixth-round pick on the field. “I’m super excited,” stated Bryce Young. “Someone who’s been in the background working, just ready to go, and just his patience, his willingness to do whatever it is for the team, scout team, he’s been going 100 percent, giving us all a great attitude. A guy that wants to work, he’s excited to be here every day regardless of what the circumstances have been, so I’m super excited for him.”
With the possibility that running back Chuba Hubbard could miss Sunday’s game, the Panthers may be relying more on Young and the club’s passing attack. This could be a chance for Horn to shine.
