Carolina Panthers name Bryce Young one of their four team captains for 2024
Carolina Panthers second-year quarterback Bryce Young has been making strides all offseason when it comes to improving his game on the field. However, playing the game's most-difficult and important position is only part of the job for a starting NFL quarterback - who are also expected to be leaders in the locker room. Young is doing his part in this department.
Yesterday the Panthers announced four team captains going into the 2024 season, and for the second-straight year Young has been named one of them. The others were star defensive tackle Derrick Brown, veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson and safety Sam Franklin Jr.. Head coach Dave Canales told reporters yesterday the team will also have a rotational captain each week.
Both Young and Thompson were named among the six team captains in 2023, in addition to edge Brian Burns (now with the New York Giants), right tackle Taylor Moton, wide receiver Adam Thielen and punter Johnny Hekker. For Thompson, this will be his fifth-consecutive year as a team captain.
