Jalen Coker & Bryce Young score highest marks for Panthers' PFF grades Week 13

The Carolina Panthers won on Sunday thanks to an outstanding offensive effort. Despite getting a defensive touchdown and three total turnovers, the PFF grades highlight how one-sided this game was. It was the inverse of last week, where the defense was outstanding. This time, it led to a win.

Jalen Coker, Bryce Young lead offense

Nov 30, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jalen Coker (18) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

All notable offensive players:

Jalen Coker - 86.5

Bryce Young - 83.3

Chuba Hubbard - 82.2

Austin Corbett - 73.1

Taylor Moton - 71.9

Damien Lewis - 63.1

Ikem Ekwonu - 61.1

Mitchell Evans - 59.8

Tetairoa McMillan - 57.7

Rico Dowdle - 57.3

Jake Curhan - 56.3

Xavier Legette - 52.3

Tommy Tremble - 49.2

Ja'Tavion Sanders - 48.0

It looked like it was the back-half of 2024 on Sunday. Bryce Young played like he did during that breakout, Chuba Hubbard was sensational, and Jalen Coker was the go-to weapon.

Additionally, the front of the line played pretty well. Corbett did well in Cade Mays' absence, which hasn't always been true. Taylor Moton was strong, as was Damien Lewis.

The pass-catchers outside of Coker were not good. Legette struggled, as did McMillan, who had one catch that he made the most important one: the game-winning 43-yard TD.

Mike Jackson, Nick Scott lead mediocre defense

Nov 16, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (4) and Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson (2) scramble for a loose ball in overtime at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Notable defensive players:

Mike Jackson - 75.0

Nick Scott - 67.6

Demani Richardson - 65.9

DJ Wonnum - 62.8

Chau Smith-Wade - 57.2

Lathan Ransom - 53.7

Derrick Brown - 50.6

Akayleb Evans - 48.9

A'Shawn Robinson - 47.2

Trevin Wallace - 44.9

Bobboy Brown III - 42.9

Nic Scourton - 39.0

Tershawn Wharton - 35.6

Krys Barnes - 35.3

Getting three turnovers against the Los Angeles Rams is no easy feat, but as the PFF grades indicate, the defense was otherwise horrible sans Jaycee Horn, Tre'von Moehrig, and Christian Rozeboom.

Mike Jackson was outstanding in coverage (75.9), including a pick-six. Nick Scott had the other interception off a Derrick Brown tip.

Speaking of, Brown got a pretty brutal grade despite tipping the Stafford pass that got intercepted and strip sacking him to essentially save the win in range of a tying field goal.

The interior had a really terrible day, but Nic Scourton had it worst. He's been so promising that a game like this is shocking. He had no pressure and did virtually nothing in the run game, either.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -

Carolina Panthers studs & duds from a shocking win over the LA Rams

Major takeaways from the Panthers’ huge upset win over visiting Rams

Arch Manning among 3 potential Bryce Young replacements in 2026 draft