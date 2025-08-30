Panthers updated WR depth chart with Jalen Coker out, Hunter Renfrow in
When it rains, it pours. By this point you definitely don't need to remind Carolina Panthers fans of that, but they got one anyway today, just eight days before the regular season opener in Jacksonville. On the heels of the big trade that sent the team's best wide receiver Adam Thielen to the Minnesota Vikings, we've learned that Thielen was very-much eager to return to Minnesota - so much so that he's even agreed to a steep pay-cut to help the Vikings' salary cap situation.
It gets even better, from there. The Panthers announced today that they have re-signed veteran wide receiver Hunter Renfrow, who they released on roster cut-down day. However, as always there came bad news along with the good - as Jalen Coker has been placed on injured reserve with a quad issue that will sideline him for at least four games.
Let's see what Carolina's depth chart at wide receiver looks like after all the changes. Here's our best guess at the pecking order going into Week 1.
Panthers updated WR depth chart
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Xavier Legette
- Hunter Renfrow
- David Moore
- Jimmy Horn Jr.
- Brycen Tremayne
- Dalevon Campbell
Renfrow may have technically been on the roster bubble, which would indicate that this is too high for him on the depth chart. However, in the absence of both Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker Renfrow becomes by far the team's best receiver in the slot, where he's done his best work in his NFL career.
In a perfect world Horn would be ready to take Moore's apparently lifetime-guaranteed roster spot, but it is what it is - and Horn apparently didn't make a good impression in the preseason after getting a lot of training camp buzz.
Renfrow coming back does provide some more experience, but this is still a really young and unproven unit overall. If either Legette or McMillan don't start out strong it may be really difficult for Bryce Young to get the Panthers' passing game off the ground through no fault of his own.
One thing that would help is getting literally any contributions from the tight end position, but until it actually happens we have to assume it's not going to.
Nothing to be done.
