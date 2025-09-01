ESPN prediction would prove Panthers cutting Jadeveon Clowney was a bad idea
ESPN’s array of writers, columnists, and analysts teamed up to put together a comprehensive preview of the upcoming NFL season. When it came to Dave Canales’s new-look Carolina Panthers, they came in at No. 28 in the rankings. The team is projected to win seven games, has a 21.0 percent chance of reaching the playoffs, and a 14.0 percent chance to capture the NFC South.
That’s not a very promising outlook. While Panthers’ writer David Newton pointed to the Panthers’ offensive line as the club’s biggest strength, Ejiro Evero’s defense is Carolina’s biggest concern in his eyes.
“There could be as many as six new starters on a unit that finished last in the NFL in several major categories last season, most notably run defense, quarterback pressure, total yards allowed and total points allowed. Getting Pro Bowl DL Derrick Brown back will help,” added Newton. “So will the free agent additions. But overall, the depth is thin, and it might take a while for this group to jell.”
Was cutting pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney in May really a mistake?
Meanwhile, colleague and analytics writer Seth Walder had this “bold” prediction for the club, and in particular Evero’s revamped pass rush. “The Panthers will record the fewest sacks in the league. For starters, I don't see where the pass rush is coming from (especially if rookie Nic Scourton misses time after suffering a collapsed lung). But also, I doubt the Panthers will be leading in many games. If they're behind, their opponents will run on them, limiting the sack opportunities.”
Wow. Considering that Carolina finished last in the NFL with 27 sacks all the way back in 2023 doesn’t make this a very bold forecast. And to answer the question as to where the pass rush would come from if the second-round pick from Texas A&M indeed misses time, there’s fellow rookie Princely Umanmielen, ex-Vikings’ outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (7.0 sacks in 2024) and five-year pro D.J. Wonnum. The latter finished with 37 tackles and four sacks in eight games with the Panthers this past season.
Carolina general manager Dan Morgan parted ways with veteran Jadeveon Clowney in May despite tying for the team lead with 5.5 QB traps this past season. That’s not exactly an overwhelming figure, and Morgan opted to favor youth over experience in this area. Perhaps a bolder prediction would have the Panthers rack up at least 40 sacks in 2025.
