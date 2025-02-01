Panthers predicted to sign emerging Eagles star in NFL free agency
Next weekend we will see a Super Bowl rematch between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Last time these teams met in the big game, the Chiefs won a thrilling shootout by a score of 38-35. That was a long time ago in NFL terms, though - and a lot has changed for both of these teams since that last meeting.
One big positive difference for Philadelphia is the emergence of fifth-year linebacker Zack Baun, who began his career with the New Orleans Saints but signed with the Eagles last offseason on a one-year, $3.5 million deal that quickly became one of the best bargains in the league.
Baun barely got off the bench with the Saints, starting just 14 of the 62 games he played for them. In Philly it's been a completely different story. He started 16 games for the Eagles this year and has played at an elite level, earning a Pro Bowl spot in addition to a first-team All-Pro nod.
Baun has been particularly effective against the run, which would make him an intriuing free agent target for the Carolina Panthers, who allowed more yards on the ground than any team this year. Marissa Myers at TWSN is predicting that the Panthers will sign Baun in free agency.
"The Panthers struggled to stop the run in 2024 as they allowed the most rush yards in the NFL with 3,057. With Baun’s ability to read and diagnose run plays and follow it up with routinely making stops he would be the ideal addition to this Panthers’ defense."
Assuming that Carolina allows long-time veteran Shaq Thompson to leave in free agency, they will have a need for another off-ball linebacker and it won't get any better than Baun. Pairing him with the highly-underrated Josey Jewell would give the Panthers one of the game's best linebacker duos.
Then again, signing Baun is going to cost a whole lot more than just $3.5 million a year this time around. He's earned a lucrative new contract wherever he winds up signing that will likely be in the range of $15-$20 million per year in line with what other elite linebackers are making.
That's a big price-tag, especially for a team that has other defensive roster needs that should come first, including defensive tackle, edge and two safeties. Odds are the Panthers won't have room to sign Baun, but that will allow space for rookie Trevin Wallace to become a full-time starter.
