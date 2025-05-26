CBS Sports unsure Carolina Panthers improved Bryce Young's help meaningfully
The Carolina Panthers were one of the busier NFL team this offseason. Most of their energy went into improving all three levels of what was the worst scoring defense in the league, both last season and in league history.
On the other side of the ball, the biggest addition was drafting wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan at No. 8 overall. However, other than that there wasn't much going on offensively as far as potential personnel upgrades go. They made two small investments at running back with Rico Dowdle and Trevor Etienne and added another tight end in the draft with Mitchell Evans.
According to one analyst, that's not enough to really improve the skill group around Bryce Young. Reviewing the situation for all eight division winners last season, Cody Benjamin at CBS Sports says he's not sure if they improved his supporting cast in a meaningful way.
"Maybe the Atlanta Falcons will finally make noise, but that's dependent on Michael Penix Jr. elevating their young weapons. The Carolina Panthers may or may not have improved Bryce Young's help to a meaningful degree. And the New Orleans Saints, though veteran-laden, are starting fresh at coach and quarterback."
It's a fair point. However, there are other ways to improve an offense. Perhaps the biggest gift that the Panthers have given Young this offseason is the gift of continuity. Carolina is returning the entire offensive line from last season and all of the quality skill players they had on their roster, including long-time veteran Adam Thielen, who was Young's number one target down the stretch of 2024.
The Panthers are also returning head coach Dave Canales, which gives Young more time to get familiar with the system and learn the ins and outs as his game grows. That will be the thing that improves this offense more than anything else - if Bryce picks up where he left off in Atlanta and keeps improving then there's a real chance this will be a solid, top-15 unit.
