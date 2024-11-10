Chuba Hubbard leads Panthers' list of studs from overtime win vs. Giants in Germany
The Carolina Panthers will carry a winning streak heading into their bye week. After taking down the New Orleans Saints by one point at home last Sunday and upsetting the New York Giants by a score of 20-17 today in Germany, Carolina is now 3-7 on the season and looks to be trending up for the first time in... well, quite a while. Best of all, the Panthers enjoyed some quality performances from several of their key young contributors.
Here are some of the standouts for the Panthers from today's game.
Stud: RB Chuba Hubbard
The Panthers couldn't have gotten the job done without a superb performance from their new star running back Chuba Hubbard, who continued his very strong 2024 campaign with another great game. Hubbard went off for several huge runs early on and had totaled 93 rushing yards by halftime on just 12 carries. In the second half Hubbard continued his good work on the ground, posting a total of 153 yards on 28 attempts (5.5 YPC).
Stud: Panthers offensive line
Hubbard had help, of course. Carolina's offensive line put in another great outing collectively, even though their starting left tackle and center are out right now. In addition to setting up Hubbard's big day, they did a good job of protecting Bryce Young in the pocket. He was only sacked once early in the game and took just four quarterback hits from a lethal Giants pass rush.
Studs: WR Xavier Legette, Jalen Coker
Carolina also got quality games from their pair of rookie wide receivers, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker. Both caught three passes each from Bryce Young, totaling 81 yards through the air. Legette in particular shined, making two impressive catches on 20+ yard passes from Young on third downs. Coker might have had another huge explosive gain in the fourth quarter, but Young overthrew him.
Studs: OLBs Jadeveon Clowney, DJ Wonnum
For an encore, the Panthers' defense looked much sharper than it had been in any other game so far this season. They were particularly tough up front, where the arrival of outside linebacker DJ Woonum seems to have awoken the sleeping beast in Jadeveon Clowney. Together they accounted for a lot of pressures on Daniel Jones, plus three tackles for a loss, one sack, a pass breakup that led to an interception and strip fumble.
Dud: Panthers run defense
While they did a solid job defending what little Daniel Jones does in the passing game, the Panthers once again had a lot of trouble stopping the run. After a decent first half defending the run they got gashed on the ground in the second half by Giants running back Tyrone Tracy. He wound up with 103 yards and a touchdown on just 18 carries (5.7 yards per attempt). However, Tracy did fumble at a critical moment in overtime, setting up Eddy Pineiro's game-winning field goal from 36 yards out.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Panthers roster moves for Week 10 give big boost to edge rotation
Panthers predicted to be suitors for $60 million WR in free agency
Jaycee Horn believes that the Carolina Panthers are on the rise
Chuba Hubbard earned his $, but fair to ? Panthers RB process