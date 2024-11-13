Panthers predicted to move on from long-time veteran in 2025
Veteran Carolina Panthers linebacker Shaq Thompson will be a free agent after the 2024 season and the Panthers will be in the market for his replacement. Thompson, who tore his Achilles against the Cincinnati Bengals, will be 31 in April and might be wanting to take a step back from football.
Thompson has been with the Panthers since 2015 and is one of their top tacklers in franchise history. He helped bridge the gap when Luke Kuechly and Thomas Davis left the Panthers. However, the past couple of seasons have seen Thompson struggle with injuries.
Panthers' top candidate to replace Shaq Thompson
According to the Bleacher Report Scouting Department, New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood looks to be the best replacement for Thompson.
"Shaq Thompson's days in Carolina might be numbered as he'll be a 31-year-old free agent who is coming off a torn Achilles in the offseason. So, the front office will likely be looking for some linebacker help and Sherwood could be a good fit since he's young and having an impressive campaign this fall..."
The 25-year-old has had a good season thus far, ranking top three among linebackers in defensive stops, according to Pro Football Focus. He had recorded 33 defensive stops through Week 9. Sherwood's in-coverage and run-defense grades have also been top-tier this season.
Sherwood will be a free agent in the offseason, giving the Panthers the perfect opportunity to sign him. Whether Thompson leaves or not, the Panthers will want to add extra linebacker help for the defense.
