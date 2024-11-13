Colts turning back to Anthony Richardson should spark Panthers to name Bryce Young permanent starter
2023 quarterbacks have had a rough go of it lately. Carolina Panthers QB Bryce Young has been benched already this year and he's only the starter on a week-to-week basis. Will Levis has struggled mightily and has been hurt, too. Anthony Richardson subbed himself out because he was tired, and was subsequently benched. CJ Stroud has had a little bit of a sophomore slump, too.
The most recent news from this once highly-touted class is that Richardson is taking over again for Joe Flacco with the Indianapolis Colts. It's a decision that should be permanent. It is also one the Panthers should emulate.
Colts, Panthers should commit to Anthony Richardson, Bryce Young for 2024 season
After just a one-game absence, and fittingly a game in which Joe Flacco played pretty poorly, the Colts are putting Anthony Richardson back into the lineup. It is similar to what the Panthers did with Bryce Young earlier in the season. For the time being, neither has been cemented as the starter the rest of the way. That should change.
The Panthers are operating on a week-to-week basis, and that is not what the Colts should do. The Colts, especially with Richardson, need to give him time and reps. He won't benefit from sitting on the bench. The team also won't learn if Richardson can be their future or not if he doesn't play.
The Panthers are in the same boat, though it's worth noting that the benching seems to have worked wonders for Young. Both teams are in the same situation right now with a lack of clarity at quarterback and a veteran who has shown he can win games as the backup.
The quarterback decision should not be about 2024 alone. The Panthers need to know if Young is their guy. The Colts need to know if Richardson is theirs. There is no benefit to seeing how well Andy Dalton or Flacco can play because they are nearing or over 40 years old.
They are not the future. Young and Richardson may not be either, but they need the rest of the season to showcase that fact. Any benching or moving on should be done in the offseason after there's plenty of tape and reps for both. Doing it before then is short-sighted and would be catastrophic for both franchises.
