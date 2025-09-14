Dallas Cowboys signing Carolina Panthers' 2024 sack leader Jadeveon Clowney
There was nothing the Carolina Panthers could have done about Cam Newton's shoulder injury in the middle of 2018 or the Lisfranc that followed in the 2019 preseason. However, the story since then has been a case of unforced errors - both on the field and in the front office.
Over the years two clear patterns have emerged. For one thing, the Panthers can't seem to find a solid head coach to replace Ron Rivera and continue cycling through failures. Another recurring issue is that they keep on getting rid of their best players. This year has been no exception to the latter, as the Adam Thielen trade proved.
The Panthers also got rid of their best pass rusher, defensive end Jadeveon Clowney - who they released in May. It took a while but Clowney has finally found his next home in the NFL. According to Adam Schefter at ESPN, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says his team is signing Clowney.
Clowney tied A'Shawn Robinson for a team-high 5.5 sacks in the 2024 season. While that's a low number for Clowney, the context certainly didn't help - as Clowney had little to no help until Week 10 when DJ Wonnum finally joined the Panthers lineup.
After the news broke that the Panthers were releasing Clowney he seemed to be surprised and offended, promising that he was going to play well and make 31 other teams regret it.
Dallas will be the seventh NFL team that Clowney plays for since he was drafted No. 1 overall back in 2014. Along the way he has made three Pro Bowl teams and totaled 58 sacks and 139 QB hits.
Carolina's defense is a little more on-point today against the Arizona Cardinals, but they finished Week 1 with the lowest pressure rate in the league, proving that they definitely could still use someone with Clowney's talents.
