Dan Morgan tells Rich Eisen about his high expectations for the Carolina Panthers
Building up a roster that's been mismanaged for years is only part of the battle for Carolina Panthers general manager Dan Morgan. After seven losing seasons in a row, Morgan has to reconstruct the winning culture that the Panthers had going during the Cam Newton-Ron Rivera era.
The first step towards building a winner is setting your expectations high and not accepting failure or business-as-usual kind of results - especially not for this once-proud franchise.
Morgan is well aware that there's a lot of work to do, but he told Rich Eisen on Friday that he wants to build a consistent winner in Carolina. Here's the full clip of their conversation.
The Panthers did finish last season on a high note. Now, the next step is getting Bryce Young to further develop his game and grow into the talent that made him the No. 1 overall pick in the draft in the first place.
Young maturing into a more consistent and reliable QB is at the top of the list, but head coach Dave Canales also has to take his game to the next level. The Panthers looked particularly poorly coached in the first two games of last season in all three phases. Eventually, Morgan settled in but his team still finished well below-average on offense, dead last on defense and near the bottom on special teams.
Canales deserves time to coach his team up, but if there's not significant progress in 2025 he should start to feel his seat heat up.
