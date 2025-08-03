Dave Canales explains reversal on playing Panthers' starters in preseason this year
There's always a case to rest your starters during the preseason in order to protect them for the grueling march ahead once the real games begin in September. Last year, rookie Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales went that route, electing to sit Bryce Young and the ones for all but a single drive in their final preseason contest of the year.
Trouble is, when the regular season began it was clear that Young was not in rhythm at all playing against this level of competitions. He was seeing ghosts in the pocket, under his bed and everywhere else as he performed about as poorly as any NFL starter ever has over a two-game stretch.
This year Canales is doing things differently, announcing last week that his starters will be playing in the team's first two preseason games. Here's how he explained his decision, per CBS Sports.
Dave Canales on preseason reversal
"Kind of going through it last year, we have a mix of veteran players, but it's predominantly a pretty young team. And I just can't pass up the opportunities... The reps in-game are valuable, but I think that it goes to the night before when guys know they're gonna go out there, they've got to make a decision to play football. And so it starts the night before with the prep. You start thinking about your plan, taking care of your body, making sure you get your rest. You get up, it's your nutrition plan in the morning, body readiness, just like your full game day routines. Those are so valuable."
They are valuable reps for young players, but they also carry the risk of injury in a game that ultimately doesn't mean anything in the standings. It would only take a single bad hit at the wrong angle for Bryce Young for this season's hopes to come crashing down in an instant.
The Panthers will get started on Friday night at home against the Cleveland Browns, who happen to have the best pass rusher on the planet in Myles Garrett. If he sees the field for even one snap, Canales has to be extremely mindful of him.
