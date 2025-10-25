Dave Canales confirms Hendon Hooker's role for Panthers with Bryce Young out
For the first time in almost a full calendar year, the Carolina Panthers are making a change at quarterback this week.
Last year it was Bryce Young who returned to the lineup in Week 8 after getting benched from Weeks 3-7 after bombing his first two starts of the year.
This time around it's Andy Dalton stepping in to replace Young, who suffered a high ankle sprain in last week's win over the New York Jets. While he hasn't technically been ruled out, the Panthers plan to start Dalton whether Young is active tomorrow against the Buffalo Bills or not.
The Panthers did add another QB earlier this week when they signed former Bills veteran Mike White, but he's on the practice squad for now and the backup role on Sunday is going to somebody else.
Here's what head coach Dave Canales said when he was asked if Hendon Hooker would be taking over the QB2 spot with Dalton starting against the Bills.
Hooker showed a whole lot of potential during his time at Tennessee, where he posted 58 touchdown passes to go with just five interceptions in two seasons as their starter.
That was enough to get Hooker picked in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions. However, he never really got a chance to show what he could do with the Lions. Jared Goff has not missed a start since, so Hooker has only gotten to throw nine pass attempts in the NFL.
Whatever they saw, the Lions felt they could do without him this season, so they made him one of their roster cuts before the regular season started. The Panthers picked him up off waivers and added him to their practice squad.
Most likey we won't get to see Hooker actually take the field against Buffalo. There's always a chance that Dalton could end up getting injured, even though the Bills only have a middling pass rush.
That means Hooker probably won't see any action unless the game turns into a blowout. That is a distinct possibility, though. Carolina is a seven-point underdog for this matchup and has gone just 2-6 against Buffalo all-time, including a 31-14 rout in their last regular season meeting.
