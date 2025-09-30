Dave Canales shares status updates for injured WRs Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker
The Carolina Panthers could use some good news this week after taking a third loss on the year on Sunday against the New England Patriots.
Dave Canales provided some promising updates on injured wide receivers Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker on Monday that could do the trick.
Legette and Coker, both second-year receivers for the Panthers, are on their way back to the field and looking better every day, according to Canales. However, they could still be out of commission for Week 5 against the Miami Dolphins.
At this point, Legette appears closer to a return than Coker with the head coach describing the former as "day to day" and the latter as "week to week."
"Xavier had a good day today," Canales said. "But again, we're gonna have to take that, Xavier, really day to day and still week to week with Coker to see where we're at as we challenge them with more of a load that simulates what a game might be.
"Because the first step is to get the player healthy. The second step is to make sure he's got the endurance and the resilience to be able to handle significant reps."
The Panthers have missed former first-round pick Xavier Legette for two weeks now as he deals with a hamstring injury. Prior to the injury, he had four catches for eight yards. Last season, he had 49 catches for 497 yards and four scores. He was second on the team in receiving yards behind Adam Thielen.
Behind Legette last season was Coker with 478 yards on 32 catches with two touchdowns. He suffered a preseason quad injury that put him on IR. The Panthers have yet to designate him for a return from IR but with four games in the books, he's now at least eligible to return.
