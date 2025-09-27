Carolina Panthers’ coach Dave Canales explains decision to sit Xavier Legette again
It has been a rough start to the 2025 season for the Carolina Panthers’ first-round pick in 2024. And for the second consecutive Sunday, he won’t get the opportunity to bounce back from his early struggles.
Second-year wide receiver Xavier Legette suffered a hamstring injury over a week ago in practice which caused him to miss last Sunday’s divisional clash with the Atlanta Falcons. The Panthers are in Foxborough on Sunday to battle the New England Patriots, and the 32nd overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft won’t be suiting up again.
Panthers’ WR Xavier Legette will miss his second consecutive game
A year ago, the Panthers were the only team in the league in 2024 not to have a player catch at least 50 passes. During his rookie campaign, Legette led Carolina with just 49 receptions. It was hardly an impressive total when you consider that the young performer was targeted 84 times. The former University of South Carolina product reached the end zone four times a year ago, but his reception total added up to just 497 yards—a disappointing 10.1 yards per grab. The one-time Gamecock also experienced his share of drops a season ago.
When Legette last saw the field, he suffered through a forgettable outing at Arizona. He was targeted eight times and finished with one recaption for minus-2 yards. A week earlier in the loss at Jacksonville, he finished with three grabs for 10 yards after being targeted seven times. Do the math and that’s four catches for eight yards in two contests.
Given the state of the Patriots’ vulnerable pass defense at the moment, Sunday might have been an excellent opportunity for the 24-year-old wideout to put up some solid numbers. Now the struggling Legette must wait at least one more week to make amends for his rough start.
