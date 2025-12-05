NFL pundit has 2 players ahead of Tetairoa McMillan for Offensive Rookie of the Year

It is down the stretch time in the National Football League. Week 14 got underway at Detroit on Thursday night as the Lions outlasted the Cowboys, 44-30.

After the regular-season ends, voters will be making their picks on the various awards (although the results will be revealed at a later day. So heed the words of NFL writer Ted Nguyen of The Athletic. “’Tis the season for prognosticating who will win NFL superlatives. Hot takes are everywhere, so we’ll try to avoid being prisoners of the moment and instead focus on what the film has shown over the first 13 weeks and drill down into the stats. Here’s how I think the award races shake out as Week 14 gets underway.”

When it comes to the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year awards, it’s been dominated recently by the quarterback position. Dating back to 2019, four of the last six players to capture this honor have been signal-callers, including Washington’s Jayden Daniels in 2024. However, there was Bengals’ wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase in 2021, and Jets’ wideout Garrett Wilson in 2022.

As of this moment, Nguyen lists New York Giants’ quarterback Jaxson Dart as the top choice, followed by Indianapolis Colts’ tight end Tyler Warren at No. 2. Third in his rankings is Carolina Panthers’ wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan, who is enjoying a solid debut campaign. His 43-yard touchdown connection with quarterback Bryce Young in last Sunday’s 31-28 upset win over the Rams was a signature moment for Dave Canales’s 7-6 squad.

“McMillan is an excellent route runner at 6’5”, 212 pounds,” explained Nguyen. “He leads all rookies in receptions (57), yards (826), and is tied with Tampa Bay’s Emeka Egbuka in touchdown catches (6). He was a bona fide No. 1 receiver as soon as he landed in Carolina.”

The last time and only time a Panthers’ player captured NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors was 14 years ago in 2011. That’s when the franchise used the first overall pick in the draft on quarterback Cam Newton.

McMillan’s numbers in 13 games are better than the Panthers’ team leaders from 2024. Xavier Legette led the club with 49 catches, while Adam Thielen was Carolina’s top performer in terms of receiving yards (615) and TD grabs (5). The eighth overall pick in April’s draft has lived up to billing so far.

