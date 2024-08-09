NFL Network reporter breaks down what Bryce Young represents for Carolina Panthers
Panthers fans may not be too happy with starting quarterback Bryce Young following what was a rough rookie season. However, they probably would have been thrilled to see him take the field in last night's preseason loss to the Patriots, even if only for a drive or two.
Undrafted rookie QB Jack Plummer's struggles in the absence of Young and Andy Dalton underscored just how important Young's development is for this franchise. Here's a look at NFL Network reporter Ian Rapoport breaking down what Young's development means for this team and how he has become a symbol for their trajectory.
Well, at least some of that is true. However, there was more than one draft guy who thought C.J. Stroud was the best QB in the class of 2024.
In any case, the Panthers have little choice but to bank on the potential that made Young such a hot prospect in the first place and remember that he's still only 23 years old. If head coach Dave Canales can help Young the same way he did Baker Mayfield and Geno Smith in his last two stops Carolina may yet crawl out of this hole.
