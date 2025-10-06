Derrick Brown reveals what Bryce Young told him after 2 ugly early turnovers
A win may technically be a win like any other in the standings. However, some wins are more important than others - and somtimes they can lead to a lot more of them. The Carolina Panthers may have just secured one of them.
Trailing the Miami Dolphins17-0 thanks in large part to two heinous turnovers from their starting quarterback, Bryce Young approachd the best player on the roster and vowed to make it right. Here's what defensive tackle Derrick Brown said Bryce Young told him on the sideline after his nasty interception, according to Panthers beat writer Darin Gantt.
"Everybody wants him to just fail at this in those situations... "But I mean, the dude comes off, straight to me on the sidelines, and says, 'Go get it back for me and we'll go.'"
And go they did, beginning with a sensational 12-play, 76-yard touchdown drive led by Young and finished off by Xavier Legette on the best catch of his career so far.
Rico Dowdle did most of the work the rest of the way, rolling over a poor Dolphins run defense en route to a 200+ yard game on the ground.
However, after Mike Jackson surrendered a late touchdown to Jaylen Waddle, the Panthers needed one more score. Bryce Young once again had to manufacture some gains, as Dowdle left in the middle of the drive with a minor injury.
Young came through with several clutch passes - one to Legette - another to Jimmy Horn Jr. and the last one to rooke tight end Mitchell Evans for the game-winning touchdown.
The Panthers will either build on this game and start a win streak that puts them into respectable territory, or they'll relapse the way they did against New England and let this incredible comeback go to waste. Next week's game against the Dallas Cowboys may decide which way their season goes.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Studs & duds from Panthers’ thrilling comeback win over the Dolphins
NFL fines struggling Panthers safety Nick Scott for an obvious penalty
Dave Canales shares positive update on underrated weapon Jalen Coker
Turnovers have insiders asking if Bryce Young should get benched again