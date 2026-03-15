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Carolina Panthers Projected Starting Lineup After Free Agency Week 1

Here's what the new-look Panthers are working with.
Zach Roberts|
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass as guard Damien Lewis (68) and offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (77) block
Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) looks to pass as guard Damien Lewis (68) and offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (77) block | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

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Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers are among the most improved teams in the NFL this offseason. Through the first week of free agency, they've made some massive moves to transform their lineup. However, barring a few changes on either side of the ball, the core remains the same.

The upgrades are substantial, but they're not widespread. A vast majority of starters on both sides will have been starters last season, too. Here's what the team will be running Week 1 based on free agency and before the draft.

Panthers' offensive starting lineup

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts with offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (77) and offensive tackle Taylor
Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts with offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (77) and offensive tackle Taylor Moton | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With all due respect to Kenny Pickett, he was not brought in to start over Bryce Young, so that won't change. Young will be under center again in 2026. Here's what the rest of his offense will look like:

  • QB: Bryce Young
  • RB: Chuba Hubbard
  • C: Luke Fortner
  • LG: Damien Lewis
  • RG: Robert Hunt
  • RT: Taylor Moton
  • LT: Rasheed Walker
  • TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders
  • WR1: Tetairoa McMillan
  • WR2: Jalen Coker
  • WR3: Xavier Legette

Not much changes here. No matter what the Panthers do in the draft, Fortner is likely to be the starting center. They signed a tackle, Rasheed Walker, to start over Forsythe, as he's an emergency depth player. John Metchie could beat out Legette, but he's not over him as of now.

Defensive depth chart

Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) walk on the field
Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) walk on the field | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The defense has undergone some changes and will continue to undergo changes as the rest of free agency and the draft take place. Here's where things are at now:

  • LDE: Derrick Brown
  • NT: Bobby Brown
  • RDE: Tershawn Wharton
  • WOLB: Nic Scourton
  • SOLB: Jaelan Phillips
  • RILB: Trevin Wallace
  • LILB: Devin Lloyd
  • LCB: Mike Jackson
  • RCB: Jaycee Horn
  • NB: Chau Smith-Wade
  • SS: Tre'von Moehrig
  • FS: Lathan Ransom

Expect Ransom to be replaced by someone in the lineup, whether it's a rookie or a veteran FA signing. The Panthers may also add a nickel cornerback to replace Smith-Wade. Otherwise, this is likely the defense for 2026.

Special teams

Special teams doesn't have much going on, but here's what it looks like:

  • K: Ryan Fitzgerald
  • P: N/A
  • PR: Trevor Etienne
  • KR1: Trevor Etienne
  • KR2: Xavier Legette

Chuba Hubbard is listed as the secondary kick returner, but that was because he was splitting carries with Rico Dowdle. As the RB1 again, he won't be returning kicks, so Legette figures to slot back in like he did before the Panthers made changes to their backfield.

The Panthers currently have no punter, but they'll add someone eventually.

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Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

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