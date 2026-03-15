Carolina Panthers Projected Starting Lineup After Free Agency Week 1
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The Carolina Panthers are among the most improved teams in the NFL this offseason. Through the first week of free agency, they've made some massive moves to transform their lineup. However, barring a few changes on either side of the ball, the core remains the same.
The upgrades are substantial, but they're not widespread. A vast majority of starters on both sides will have been starters last season, too. Here's what the team will be running Week 1 based on free agency and before the draft.
Panthers' offensive starting lineup
With all due respect to Kenny Pickett, he was not brought in to start over Bryce Young, so that won't change. Young will be under center again in 2026. Here's what the rest of his offense will look like:
- QB: Bryce Young
- RB: Chuba Hubbard
- C: Luke Fortner
- LG: Damien Lewis
- RG: Robert Hunt
- RT: Taylor Moton
- LT: Rasheed Walker
- TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders
- WR1: Tetairoa McMillan
- WR2: Jalen Coker
- WR3: Xavier Legette
Not much changes here. No matter what the Panthers do in the draft, Fortner is likely to be the starting center. They signed a tackle, Rasheed Walker, to start over Forsythe, as he's an emergency depth player. John Metchie could beat out Legette, but he's not over him as of now.
Defensive depth chart
The defense has undergone some changes and will continue to undergo changes as the rest of free agency and the draft take place. Here's where things are at now:
- LDE: Derrick Brown
- NT: Bobby Brown
- RDE: Tershawn Wharton
- WOLB: Nic Scourton
- SOLB: Jaelan Phillips
- RILB: Trevin Wallace
- LILB: Devin Lloyd
- LCB: Mike Jackson
- RCB: Jaycee Horn
- NB: Chau Smith-Wade
- SS: Tre'von Moehrig
- FS: Lathan Ransom
Expect Ransom to be replaced by someone in the lineup, whether it's a rookie or a veteran FA signing. The Panthers may also add a nickel cornerback to replace Smith-Wade. Otherwise, this is likely the defense for 2026.
Special teams
Special teams doesn't have much going on, but here's what it looks like:
- K: Ryan Fitzgerald
- P: N/A
- PR: Trevor Etienne
- KR1: Trevor Etienne
- KR2: Xavier Legette
Chuba Hubbard is listed as the secondary kick returner, but that was because he was splitting carries with Rico Dowdle. As the RB1 again, he won't be returning kicks, so Legette figures to slot back in like he did before the Panthers made changes to their backfield.
The Panthers currently have no punter, but they'll add someone eventually.
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Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.