Carolina Panthers Projected Starting Lineup After Free Agency Week 1

The Carolina Panthers are among the most improved teams in the NFL this offseason. Through the first week of free agency, they've made some massive moves to transform their lineup. However, barring a few changes on either side of the ball, the core remains the same.

The upgrades are substantial, but they're not widespread. A vast majority of starters on both sides will have been starters last season, too. Here's what the team will be running Week 1 based on free agency and before the draft.

Panthers' offensive starting lineup

Carolina Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard (30) reacts with offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (77) and offensive tackle Taylor Moton | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

With all due respect to Kenny Pickett, he was not brought in to start over Bryce Young, so that won't change. Young will be under center again in 2026. Here's what the rest of his offense will look like:

QB: Bryce Young

RB: Chuba Hubbard

C: Luke Fortner

LG: Damien Lewis

RG: Robert Hunt

RT: Taylor Moton

LT: Rasheed Walker

TE: Ja'Tavion Sanders

WR1: Tetairoa McMillan

WR2: Jalen Coker

WR3: Xavier Legette

Not much changes here. No matter what the Panthers do in the draft, Fortner is likely to be the starting center. They signed a tackle, Rasheed Walker, to start over Forsythe, as he's an emergency depth player. John Metchie could beat out Legette, but he's not over him as of now.

Defensive depth chart

Carolina Panthers defensive end Derrick Brown (95) and cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) walk on the field | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The defense has undergone some changes and will continue to undergo changes as the rest of free agency and the draft take place. Here's where things are at now:

LDE: Derrick Brown

NT: Bobby Brown

RDE: Tershawn Wharton

WOLB: Nic Scourton

SOLB: Jaelan Phillips

RILB: Trevin Wallace

LILB: Devin Lloyd

LCB: Mike Jackson

RCB: Jaycee Horn

NB: Chau Smith-Wade

SS: Tre'von Moehrig

FS: Lathan Ransom

Expect Ransom to be replaced by someone in the lineup, whether it's a rookie or a veteran FA signing. The Panthers may also add a nickel cornerback to replace Smith-Wade. Otherwise, this is likely the defense for 2026.

Special teams

Special teams doesn't have much going on, but here's what it looks like:

K: Ryan Fitzgerald

P: N/A

PR: Trevor Etienne

KR1: Trevor Etienne

KR2: Xavier Legette

Chuba Hubbard is listed as the secondary kick returner, but that was because he was splitting carries with Rico Dowdle. As the RB1 again, he won't be returning kicks, so Legette figures to slot back in like he did before the Panthers made changes to their backfield.

The Panthers currently have no punter, but they'll add someone eventually.