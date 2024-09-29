Diontae Johnson has become clear WR1 for Panthers with Andy Dalton starting
You can only learn so much from six quarters of football. However, a few things have become abundantly clear since Andy Dalton took over for Bryce Young at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. For one thing, this offense is far more efficient and explosive with Dalton running the show. Another thing that's become obvious is that Diontae Johnson is the clear favorite target for Dalton and the best wide receiver on the team.
After getting just 12 total targets from Young in Weeks 1-2, in last week's win over the Las Vegas Raiders Johnson saw 14 targets from Dalton. That was nine more than any other pass-catcher. Johnson took advantage of all those opportunities, totaling eight catches, a game-high 122 receiving yards and a touchdown.
This week Johnson has picked up right where he left off, this time against the Cincinnati Bengals. At halftime Johnson as a team-high 10 targets. He's caught five of them, totaling 54 yards. Johnson and Dalton have juuuuuuust missed on some very deep throws, though - so that total could easily be much higher right now.
In second place is rookie receiver Xavier Legette, who has caught all five of his targets from Dalton - including a touchdown with a minute to go in the second quarter. That was apparenly too much time for Joe Burrow, though. The Bengals responded with their own scoring drive and lead 21-14 at halftime.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Ja’Marr Chase not overly impressed by Panthers’ defensive personnel
NFL analyst identifies best trade partner for Panthers, Bryce Young
Predicting fantasy production from key Panthers players in Week 4
Panthers insider pumps brakes on return timeline for Jonathon Brooks