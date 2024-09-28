NFL analyst identifies team that makes most sense for Panthers, Bryce Young as trade partner
Ever since the Carolina Panthers benched quarterback Bryce Young, a ton of reports regarding potential trades and trade partners have surfaced, even as Carolina's front office has claimed the team has no interest in trading him. Nevertheless, they are getting calls. At least four teams have reached out inquring about Young - and they were all reportedly told that it's not happening. For now, anyway.
The team that's been most-connected with Carolina about a potential Bryce Young deal is the Miami Dophins, who ESPN picked as the strongest-possible suitor out of four potential candidates from around the league. Michael Rosenberg at Sports Illustrated seems to agree. Earleir this week he named the Dolphins as the best possible trade partner, both for Young and for the Panthers.
SI on Bryce Young, Dolphins pairing
"Maybe Young is just a bust. But if anybody can revive him, it’s the Dolphins. When Miami hired Mike McDaniel, Tagovailoa was a beaten-down quarterback who was compared unfavorably to a physically superior quarterback drafted after him: the Chargers’ Justin Herbert. McDaniel built up Tagovailoa’s confidence and installed a scheme that plays to his strengths... Miami is that place. The Panthers will never find another trade partner with such an appealing infrastructure and an opening at quarterback..."
There's a lot of strong logic, here. It's difficult to argue that another team could offer a better situation, especially for Young. However, if all they're going to get for him is a fourth-round draft pick, then a lot of other teams in the NFL could be trade partners.
Speaking of other potential trade destinations, the Los Angeles Rams, New York Jets and Seattle Seahawks have all been named as suitors. Of those three and Miami only the Seahawks can offer a promising young quarterback in return without giving up their starter. The New York Giants could do the same with Drew Lock, who also has experience with head coach Dave Canales in Seattle.
