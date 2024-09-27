Jonathon Brooks injury: Panthers insider pumps brakes on rookie RB returning to lineup
The Carolina Panthers had a break-through game on Sunday in just about every possible way. Their quarterback play went from historically bad under Bryce Young to unexpectedly awesome with Andy Dalton under center. Their wide receiver corps enjoyed an explosion in production, and even a tight end managed to catch a few passes.
The difference in the backfield was also profound. Like every other offensive skill player, starting running back Chuba Hubbard had gotten off to a slow start this season, totaling 78 yards on 16 carries and no touchdowns in Weeks 1-2. Hubbard also broke out, posting 114 yards on 21 carries, his best mark since Week 16 of the 2022 season.
That backfield is about to get even better, or at least more crowded. Rookie running back Jonathon Brooks will be eligible to return to the lineup next week after starting the season on the PUP list. However, that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be getting reps against the Chicago Bears in Week 5. Here's Charlotte Observer beat reporter Mike Kaye on all the reasons it may be a while before we see Brooks carrying the rock in a live game.
Mike Kaye on Jonathon Brooks' timeline
As impressive as Hubbard looks and as difficult as it is to recover from an ACL tear, once Brooks is fully up to speed we expect him to take over as the team's starting running back. Hubbard is playing out the final year of his rookie contract.
