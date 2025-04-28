All Panthers

2025 NFL draft: Carolina Panthers earn A+ grade from Pro Football Focus

PFF loves what the Panthers have done, which certainly seems out of character.

Zach Roberts

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) against the Colorado Buffalos at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Carolina Panthers have done something they rarely ever do: impress Pro Football Focus. They also seem to have aced the NFL draft, which is a rarity. Those two things go hand in hand this time, as PFF gave the Panthers an A+ for their draft. They were one of just three teams to get that coveted score.

PFF loved Tetairoa McMillan as a prospect, and he was the Panthers' first overall pick. Several of the subsequent picks were worthy of PFF's love, and it led to the outlet gushing over all the things Dan Morgan and company did over the weekend.

The Princely Umanmielen pick might've been their favorite. They had him ranked as the 50th-best prospect in the draft, and he was their sixth-highest-graded edge rusher overall. The Panthers nabbed him at 77, 27 spots (per PFF) too low. It was a possible steal.

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels defensive lineman Princely Umanmielen (1) reacts during the second half against the Georgia Bulldogs at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

PFF also liked the Nic Scourton pick. "Scourton, the 29th-ranked player on the PFF Big Board, has an alluring combination of size and pass-rush moves, as well as the versatility to play in 3-4 or 4-3 fronts," they wrote. "Over the past two seasons, his 91.7 PFF pass-rush grade against true pass sets charted in the 94th percentile."

They detailed that Lathan Ransom will be a much-needed addition to the safety room that was so awful in 2024. They also liked the pick of Trevor Etienne as another power back to spell Chuba Hubbard at times. Per PFF, Mitchell Evans, the newest tight end in Carolina, posted a 72.7% contested catch rate, so that could end up being a steal. All in all, PFF thinks this was one of the three best draft classes in the NFL.

