All Panthers

Curious Panthers-Chargers trade proposal sends former top WR prospect to Carolina

Quentin Johnston may be on the outs in Los Angeles.

Zach Roberts

Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a touchdown catch defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) makes a touchdown catch defended by Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn (8) the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Now that the NFL draft is complete, rosters are more than full and filling every day with undrafted free agent signings. The Carolina Panthers have already made some moves themselves. They will, like all teams, undoubtedly make more as they begin to trim the fat around the nucleus they will use this season.

They could be the recipients of a player being trimmed from another roster. After the Los Angeles Chargers selected Tre Harris out of Ole Miss, former first-round wide receiver Quentin Johnston, per Last Word On Sports' Anthony Palacios, could be on the move. If so, the analyst believes Carolina could benefit.

Quentin Johnsto
Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Quentin Johnston (1) celebrates after a reception against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Palacios thinks that even with the Tetairoa McMillan draft choice, the Panthers could still use playmakers. They have Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker as well, but Adam Thielen is probably not going to be around after this season. The analyst said that the team needs to add more young playmakers.

However, while Johnston might benefit from a change in scenery and has some pedigree, he's not coming to Carolina. Their wide receiver room is bursting at the scenes. They had David Moore, Legette, Thielen, and Coker before the draft. They drafted McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr., and they've signed Muhsin Muhammad III. They also took a flier on veteran wideout Hunter Renfrow.

The wide receiver room is going to have to be trimmed by the time the season arrives, so adding more, especially in the form of a potentially costly trade, would not be a wise move.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Grading each pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2025 NFL draft

Fully updated Panthers 2025 depth chart with draft picks, UDFAs

Panthers make big decision on fourth-year left tackle Ickey Ekwonu

Carolina signs former 1,000-yard Pro Bowler after 2025 NFL draft

Published
Zach Roberts
ZACH ROBERTS

Zachary Roberts is a journalist with a wide variety of experience covering basketball, golf, entertainment, video games, music, football, baseball, and hockey. He currently covers Charlotte sports teams and has been featured on Sportskeeda, Yardbarker, MSN, and On SI.

Home/News