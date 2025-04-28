Curious Panthers-Chargers trade proposal sends former top WR prospect to Carolina
Now that the NFL draft is complete, rosters are more than full and filling every day with undrafted free agent signings. The Carolina Panthers have already made some moves themselves. They will, like all teams, undoubtedly make more as they begin to trim the fat around the nucleus they will use this season.
They could be the recipients of a player being trimmed from another roster. After the Los Angeles Chargers selected Tre Harris out of Ole Miss, former first-round wide receiver Quentin Johnston, per Last Word On Sports' Anthony Palacios, could be on the move. If so, the analyst believes Carolina could benefit.
Palacios thinks that even with the Tetairoa McMillan draft choice, the Panthers could still use playmakers. They have Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker as well, but Adam Thielen is probably not going to be around after this season. The analyst said that the team needs to add more young playmakers.
However, while Johnston might benefit from a change in scenery and has some pedigree, he's not coming to Carolina. Their wide receiver room is bursting at the scenes. They had David Moore, Legette, Thielen, and Coker before the draft. They drafted McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr., and they've signed Muhsin Muhammad III. They also took a flier on veteran wideout Hunter Renfrow.
The wide receiver room is going to have to be trimmed by the time the season arrives, so adding more, especially in the form of a potentially costly trade, would not be a wise move.
