Stock up, stock down for Carolina Panthers after 2025 NFL draft
For the most part, the Carolina Panthers made most of their final moves of the offseason over the weekend at the 2025 NFL draft. The roster they have now will remain mostly unchanged until the season begins, so this is what they're working with. Here's whose stock has changed the most thanks to the picks.
1. Up: Bryce Young
The Panthers picked not one but two wideouts. Tetairoa McMillan is the perfect player to add for Bryce Young, and Jimmy Horn Jr. could be a steal of the draft and a useful offensive weapon, too. Either way, Carolina shockingly passed on defense and got the best wideout (not named Travis Hunter) in the draft.
2. Down: Xavier Legette
The same logic that suggests that Young is up suggests that Xavier Legette is down. Last year's first-round pick did not have the year anyone envisioned, and now he's been pushed even further down the depth chart. There's a world where he's now WR4 on this offense.
3. Up: Ickey Ekwonu
The Carolina Panthers didn't draft an offensive tackle like so many thought they might, and then they picked up the option on Ickey Ekwonu. Those two things suggest that they believe he can be the future and that they don't need a replacement, so his stock is way up.
4. Down: Jonathon Brooks
The Panthers drafted a running back (Trevor Etienne) in the fourth round. Sure, that's not a premier draft spot, but the Panthers could've addressed other positions instead. This implies that they are worried that Jonathon Brooks won't be the same after tearing his ACL a second time. It makes you wonder if his career in Carolina is over before it even began.
5. Up: Dan Morgan
The 2024 draft was largely a miss. Dan Morgan's first attempt as the main GM produced very few impact players. In 2025, Morgan seems to have aced it. He got great players and filled a ton of holes. He also got great value at almost every pick, so this was an excellent outing for the second-year GM.
6. Down: Tommy Tremble
Tommy Tremble re-signed on a two-year deal. Both he and Ja'Tavion Sanders could be trending down after the Panthers picked Mitchell Evans on Day 3. It's a low-risk pick, but it, like the Etienne pick, suggests that they're not sold on the tight end room, and Tremble is probably the most expendable one.
7. Down: Jadeveon Clowney
Jadeveon Clowney probably has played his final down in Carolina. He's on the last year of his contract, and the selections of Princely Umanmielen and Nic Scourton indicate that his time is running out. The Panthers now have five edge rushers, and Morgan has already hinted that Clowney might be the one to go.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Grading each pick by the Carolina Panthers in the 2025 NFL draft
Fully updated Panthers 2025 depth chart with draft picks, UDFAs
Panthers make big decision on fourth-year left tackle Ickey Ekwonu
Carolina signs former 1,000-yard Pro Bowler after 2025 NFL draft