2025 NFL draft: Panthers met with popular 24-touchdown power rusher

The #Panthers met with @ASUFootball RB Cam Skattebo at the #NFL combine, per @PHNX_Cardinals. #KeepPounding



Skattebo (5’9”, 219 LBS) finished the 2024 season with 338 total touches, 2,316 total yards & 24 total TDs. He was a key piece to #ASU success all season. pic.twitter.com/NTJDcXCBge