2025 NFL draft: Panthers met with popular 24-touchdown power rusher

The Carolina Panthers have interest in Cam Skattebo at the NFL Draft.

Zach Roberts

Texas Longhorns defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) dives to tackle Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) during the first overtime period as the Texas Longhorns play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025.
Texas Longhorns defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) dives to tackle Arizona State Sun Devils running back Cam Skattebo (4) during the first overtime period as the Texas Longhorns play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Carolina Panthers may have signed a backup running back, but that doesn't mean they're out on potentially drafting one. They have nine picks to work with in the upcoming draft, and to totally rule one out this early wouldn't be smart management.

With that said, the Panthers don't need to spend a high pick on one, so someone like Ashton Jeanty or Omarion Hampton is more than likely off the table at eight overall. However, with a later pick, there could be a running back in store, and the team is doing its due diligence by meeting with Cam Skattebo, a star running back from the 2024 season.

This is not the first time the Panthers have met with Skattebo, with the first meeting coming before they signed Dowdle. Skattebo finished the 2024 season as a playoff competitor with Arizona State, and he recorded an impressive 2.316 total yards and 24 total touchdowns.

He's projected as a mid-round draft pick, which is where there could potentially be some value in selecting him. Of course, the Panthers will likely be prioritizing all other positions in the draft since they have Chuba Hubbard and Dowdle, and Jonathon Brooks, a 2024 second-round pick, will be back in 2026.

Nevertheless, with a player of Skattebo's caliber, it's never a bad idea to get a feeling for who he is and what he could bring to the table, especially since Brooks' long-term future is a little bit more of a question mark after re-tearing his ACL.

